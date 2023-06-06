AMMAN — The Fintech Summit will kick off in Amman this Wednesday, under the theme, "The new order for Fintech, Digital Payments and Banking in a Digital Society."

The summit’s organising committee on Monday said that the conference aims to explore the latest global trends in the financial technology industry and highlights the role of innovation in boosting the reputation and profitability of financial institutions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The event is expected to feature around 400 industry experts and speakers, including prominent CEOs, directors of digital financial technology and representatives from international, regional and local banks and companies.

Ayman Al Rasheed, CEO of Moments Innovation and chairman of the conference’s organising committee, said that the conference, now in its fifth edition, stands as the most influential gathering in the realm of financial technology, digital payments and banking innovation.

According to Rasheed, the conference agenda discusses topics such as the increasing demand for digital banking services, the impact they have on businesses and individuals, the rise of digital banks, crowd funding, the artificial intelligence bank, payment innovations, the emerging role of open banking services and the growth of digital payment solutions for small and medium-sized projects.

He also underscored the significance of the conference in facilitating interactions between local and foreign investors, enabling them to discuss potential opportunities for cooperation and gain insights into investment prospects across various sectors in Jordan.

Rasheed anticipated that the conference would play a key role in stimulating local economic activity, particularly given the notable economic developments taking place in Jordan, namely those which fall under Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

