The Africa Fintech Summit, the largest bi-annual fintech event in Africa, announces the application for its 6th AlphaExpo Micro-Accelerator cohort.

The AlphaExpo is a program at the heart of the Africa Fintech Summit mission. This year the program will enable up to 15 African startups the opportunity to attend and exhibit at this November’s AFTS in Lusaka, Zambia on November 2-3, 2023 as a VIP delegate. Cohort participants will also take part in the AlphaExpo Pitch Competition on Friday, November 3rd, formally concluding this year’s AFTS festivities.

Industry events are great ways for early-stage entrepreneurs to kick-start fundraising, partnership, and business development conversations in addition to amplifying their company’s profile to a global audience. Oftentimes, bootstrapped startups don’t have the money to meaningfully take part in Pan-African events and exhibitions; AFTS’ AlphaExpo works to eliminate this impediment for spectacular early-stage innovators.

Since 2018, the AlphaExpo has featured 53 pre-Series A startups, including the likes of PiggyVest, Yellow Card, MarketForce, PNGME, CrowdForce, PayHippo, and many others with AlphaExpo alumni raising nearly $200M USD in venture funding.

While the Africa Fintech Summit focuses on financial technologies and its variety of verticals and use cases, the AlphaExpo program is sector-agnostic and previous cohort members worked in varying fields including HealthTech, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality (VR/AR), and Education technology sectors.

Speaking about the program, AFTS Content Director Andrew Barden stated, “The AlphaExpo initiative is essentially designed to help founders get where they are going faster. Strengthening brand recognition, establishing thought leadership, and generating leads from a business development perspective all play a fundamental role in a startup’s growth story. Cohort participants can expedite many months’ worth of networking and emails with potential investors, partners, etc., simply by taking part in AFTS through the AlphaExpo.”

Early-stage (pre-Series A) startups operating in Africa are encouraged to apply before August 31, 2023 here: 2023 AlphaExpo Application.

