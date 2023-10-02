Valu seeks to secure a strong market presence in line with its business strategy to boost its product and services universe flexibly and ensure profitability within 12-24 months of launching.

The company aims to leverage its expertise in financial technology to deliver enhanced solutions to both consumers and merchants in Jordan.

Meanwhile, Valu decided to exclude the market of Saudi Arabia from its market expansion plan.

The platform elaborated that the existing conditions in the market do not allow for the smooth implementation of its full suite of financial solutions.

Furthermore, the expected profitability timeline for the market does not fall within Valu’s strategy nor expansion plans which was derived after examining the Saudi market over the past 15 months.

Walid Hassouna, CEO of Valu, commented: "The decision to expand into Jordan aligns perfectly with our strategy of prioritising markets with plug-and-play market dynamics.”

Hassouna added: “Valu's unwavering commitment to profitability has yielded impressive results over the past four years, and we intend to maintain this trajectory moving forward.”

Last August, Valu announced a strategic rebranding to anchor the fintech industry and serve a wider range of clients across various sectors.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).