Yellow Card, a licensed stablecoin payments orchestrator in Africa, has partnered with Visa to accelerate innovation in cross-border payments and digital financial infrastructure.

The two will explore stablecoin use cases to streamline treasury operations, improve liquidity management, and enable faster, more cost-effective money movement across emerging markets.

“Traditional payment companies continue to question not ‘if’ they need a stablecoin strategy, but how quickly they can deploy one,” said Chris Maurice, co-founder and chief executive officer of Yellow Card. “We are thrilled to partner with Visa to help realize the potential of stablecoins technology in emerging economies.”

Godfrey Sullivan, senior vice president and head of product and solution for CEMEA, Visa, said, “We’re excited to team up with Yellow Card to enable faster and more accessible digital payments. We believe that every institution that moves money will need a stablecoin strategy.

"As more players in the payments ecosystem explore this powerful new technology, Visa stands ready to help our partners navigate the transformation, bringing the scale, trust and innovation needed to help build the next generation of global payments.”

Yellow Card operates in more than 20 African countries and provides access to secure, compliant, and accessible stablecoin products for consumers, businesses, and developers. This partnership further cements Yellow Card’s role as a critical financial gateway and infrastructure provider in emerging markets.

