AMMAN — The increase in the number of tourists in the first quarter of 2023 in Jordan is impressive, according to economists, who called for additional efforts to further enhance in-bound tourism.

The number of visitors to the Kingdom increased to unprecedented levels when compared with the same period in previous years.

The number of visitors in the first quarter of the current year 2023 reached 1,476,599, a 90.7 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2022 when the number of visitors reached 774,111, according to a bulletin issued by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The bulletin indicated a rise in the number of overnight tourists during the first quarter of 2023 by 80.9 per cent compared with the same period 2022, totalling 1,204,458 tourists, while the number in the same period of 2022 was 665,779.

Economist Hosam Ayesh told The Jordan Times that the numbers from the first quarter of this year confirm that tourism in Jordan is “on the right track” to recovering to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“Domestic tourism must receive greater care than what has been done so far to achieve greater results and attract customers from new markets,” Ayesh said.

The Ministry of Tourism must also invest in other, non-traditional ventures, such as the Hijaz Railway, he added.

Economist Awni Daoud said that tourism is witnessing a surge globally following the pandemic-induced lull.

The promotion of “the Golden Triangle” of Jordan — Aqaba, Petra and Wadi Rum — led to positive and historic results. This year’s figures outdo those of 2019 before the onset of the pandemic, Daoud added.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

