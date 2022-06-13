AMMAN — Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Saturday met with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi and an accompanying delegation.

The two sides discuss ways to bolster cooperation and coordination between the countries, reviewing aspects of military cooperation between the armies. The meetings were attended by Emirati Ambassador to Jordan Ahmad Blooshi, UAE military attaché in Jordan, and a number of senior officers of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army.