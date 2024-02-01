The UAE National Pavilion, organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) with support from the UAE Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, will showcase innovative defence, aerospace, and security products and solutions at the second edition of the World Defence Show.

The show will be held in Riyadh from 4th to 8th February 2024 and is organised by Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI).

The Pavilion will feature prominent EDCC members, including EDGE Group, CALIDUS, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, National Factory for Safety and Security Products, and Al Seer Marine, to display over 150 innovative products manufactured in the UAE. It will also have a stand for Al Jundi Journal, a military and cultural magazine issued by the Ministry of Defence.

Hosted under the theme "Equipped For Tomorrow", the World Defence Show stands out as a key defence exhibition focusing on the future of the defence industry and displaying the latest technologies.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the EDCC, highlighted the remarkable collaborative model between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, emphasising the strong commitment to strengthening strategic relationships with key partners.

She added, "Our participation reflects the strength of the exceptional collaboration model between UAE and Saudi Arabia and the robust ties binding the two countries and is a testament of our unwavering relationship."

"The National Pavilion provides an opportunity to highlight UAE's leading defence industries and advanced solutions and systems. The Council aims to enhance cooperation, explore investment opportunities, broaden communication channels among interested parties, and empower defence companies to exchange ideas and expertise in the defence industry," Al Jaber added.

"We look forward to leveraging capabilities in the defence industry, which will be accomplished through an integrated foundation of various specialist national companies. Through this, we hope to introduce business opportunities to local companies and promote their products." Al Jaber said.

Khalifa Al Balushi, CEO of Calidus - a member of the EDCC -reaffirmed the company's commitment to showcasing sophisticated defence products and solutions through specialised exhibitions.

"This is intended to foster collaboration, highlight progress in the defence industries, and explore opportunities for partnerships and exchanging experiences among diverse stakeholders at both regional and international levels," he said.

He indicated that 'Calidus' is considered one of the leading Emirati companies in the field of defence technology development, specialising in manufacturing aircraft for various missions and purposes such as close air support (CAS), intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), basic and advanced training, in addition to the manufacturing and production of ground combat 8x8 and 4x4 vehicles designated for multi-purpose defence uses.

The inaugural edition of the World Defence Show in Saudi Arabia in 2022 featured 600 exhibitors from 42 countries, with 100 official international delegations and 65,000 visitors. The exhibition witnessed the signing of defence and military procurement deals worth around US$7.9 billion.