H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, made his first visit to the Ministry of Defence following his recent Cabinet appointment.

During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan said that the UAE Armed Forces serve as a leading model for high efficiency and strong capabilities.

Sheikh Hamdan’s recent appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE was approved by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

During his meeting with senior officials of the Ministry and the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Hamdan said, “I am honoured to be part of this ministry, which was established by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Over the decades, the success of the ministry has been guided by their vision.”

“Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ministry continues to set a global example of organisational strength and efficiency. We are committed to our mission to safeguard and enhance the nation's achievements and fulfil the leadership's aspirations,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

He added, “Protecting the Union and its unity is a sacred duty, and I am honoured to be part of this mission. We are deeply grateful for all the contributions that have made a significant impact on our efforts to safeguard our homeland.”

Addressing the commanders and officers of the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Hamdan said, “Today, I stand among you as a member of this team. My goals align with yours, and our shared ambition is to fulfil the aspirations of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. I am proud to join this team and contribute to the protection of our nation.”

Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed at the Ministry of Defence by Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Defence; as well as senior commanders and officers from the Ministry of Defence and the UAE Armed Forces.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed received a detailed briefing on the ministry's operations, key initiatives, and how it addresses various challenges. He was also briefed on the primary responsibilities of the Joint Operations Command room, which support the UAE's national goals and comprehensive development journey.