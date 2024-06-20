RIYADH — The World Defense Exhibition, organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in Saudi Arabia, announced the reservation of 50% of the exhibition space allocated for the third edition in 2026. The organizers received a huge turnout of international exhibitors after the success of the second edition in 2024, with the participation of 773 exhibitors in an expanded venue that was fully booked six months prior to the exhibition date last February.

World Defense Exhibition CEO Andrew Percy confirmed the increased demand for exhibition space, saying: “The demand has been tremendous; 50 percent of the exhibition space has already been reserved for its third edition, and this happened only three months after the conclusion of the second edition, as many major companies from various fields of the defense and security industry have reserved their spaces for 2026, which confirms the status of the World Defense Exhibition as an attracting event for major global and local companies and entities in this industry."

He added that this turnout enhances the exhibition's position, as it will increase the number of official delegations, exhibitors, and visitors, in addition to increasing the number of speakers and participants in discussion sessions and presentations, and the diversity and depth of topics presented in the dialogue sessions.

He also explained that the World Defense Exhibition works to support the defense and security industry at the global level, Firstly, it is a gateway to partnership and cooperation with the defense sector in Saudi Arabia

In addition to being a global event that achieves communication and policymaking, it brings together high-level delegations from all over the world with the defense and security industry audience from various countries of the world, in a framework characterized by privacy.

The World Defense Exhibition team is participating in the Eurosatory 2024 exhibition, which is being held from June 17 to 21 in Paris, giving those wishing to participate in the third edition the opportunity to gain more information about the 2026 edition and reserve the space available.

The World Defense Exhibition 2026 provides many networking opportunities and activities that have witnessed intense demand and interest, including the extremely popular “Meet Saudi Government Entities” program, which shares the latest developments on business guidelines in the Kingdom, investment requirements, and partnership procedures.

