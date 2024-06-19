As part of its global promotional campaign for the 2025 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), ADNEC Group, through its subsidiary Capital Events, is showcasing the event at Eurosatory 2024.

This promotion takes place at the UAE National Pavilion, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, and organised by the Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC).

Capital Events will be at the UAE National Pavilion to provide information about IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 to exhibitors, media, and top military officials expected to attend Eurosatory. IDEX and NAVDEX, organised by ADNEC Group in association with the UAE armed forces, are among the world’s largest defence exhibitions and are held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Several exhibitors from the Middle East region, including EDGE Group, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), and Key Technologies were also present to engage with experts and leading companies in defence and security field.

ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence, organises these exhibitions as international platforms to showcase the latest innovations in the international defence and security sectors and as global forums highlighting advanced technology and equipment and knowledge exchange. These major global events also facilitate strategic partnerships between leading companies specialised in the defence and military industries from around the world.

The previous edition of the IDEX and NAVDEX, and their accompanying conference were the largest to date. The event covered a substantial 165,000 square metres in area - a 24 percent increase on the previous edition in 2021 – while the total number of visitors grew to reach 132,000 overall. With 1,353 exhibitors from around the world present, this total represented a 50 percent increase on 2021. Among these exhibitors, the number of UAE companies doubled to 216 compared to the previous edition. In addition, the participation of 65 countries signified a 10 percent increase on those attending in 2021. The total value of deals made at IDEX/NAVDEX 2023 amounted to AED 23.34 (US$ 6.35) Billion.

Founded in 1967, Eurosatory is a premier international event for defence and security experts. Occurring biennially, it offers a distinctive platform for dialogue among manufacturers, startups, and prominent industry leaders.