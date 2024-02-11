The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced the martyrdom of three members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defence Force, along with the injury of two others, in a terrorist act in the Republic of Somalia, while fulfilling their mission to train and qualify the Somali Armed Forces as part of a bilateral agreement between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Somalia that falls within the military cooperation between the two countries.

In a statement, the MoD prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy on the martyrs, and extended its deepest condolences to their families, wishing for a full and swift recovery for those injured.

The Ministry added that the United Arab Emirates continues to coordinate and cooperate with the Somali government in investigating the heinous terrorist act.