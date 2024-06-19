EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, today announced a cooperation agreement with KNDS, Europe’s leading manufacturer of military land systems, at Eurosatory 2024 in Paris, France, to develop industrial and commercial relations in the field of land defence.

The partnership aims to enhance the collaborative efforts between EDGE Group and KNDS in several key areas of land defence, including the co-development and co-production of munitions and weapons systems.

By combining the mutual expertise and technological advancements of both organisations, the partnership seeks to deliver state-of-the-art defence solutions to support the work of the UAE armed forces and partner countries of France and the UAE.