Muscat: The European Union is keen to have Free Trade Agreements with GCC member states, it was revealed by E. Luigi Di Maio, EU Special Representative for the Gulf Region, as he spoke on the growing strategic alignment between Europe and the region.

Key highlights

There are 50 conflicts around the world, which are getting polarised. Oman offers political stability and certainty that businesses need.

Oman is top three players in green hydrogen.

Oman offers diverse tourism products.

GCC is planning to sign multiple FTAs with several countries and has already signed with Korea, New Zealand, and Pakistan.

GCC is also working on the Unified Customs market.

Global investors, policymakers, and business leaders are meeting on April 27–28 for the inaugural Advantage Oman Forum, a two-day international platform focused on the future of investment, economic resilience, and strategic collaboration.

The event at the St. Regis Al Mouj Muscat Resort was opened His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs.

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the forum is delivered through its investment arm, Invest OMAN. The gathering is expected to bring together more than 250 senior figures representing government agencies, multilateral organizations, and global media outlets. Its objective is to foster deeper dialogue around shifting capital flows, climate finance, regional integration, and long-term investment strategy, positioning Oman as a stable and constructive partner in an evolving global investment landscape.

The Advantage Oman Forum takes place at a time when governments and institutions around the world are reassessing their role in a more competitive global economy. Incentives and infrastructure alone are no longer sufficient to attract meaningful capital. Investors are increasingly prioritizing countries that offer consistent policy direction, institutional trust, and clear development frameworks. Oman’s model—grounded in political neutrality, regulatory reform, and purposeful diversification—reflects a strategic response to these demands.

Vision 2040, the Sultanate’s national development agenda, aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and emphasizes resilience across key sectors such as clean energy, advanced manufacturing, logistics, agri-tech, and sustainable tourism.

The speaker lineup includes Michelle Karavias, Managing Director at Fitch Solutions; Diana Mangalagiu of Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford; and Creon Butler, Director of the Global Economy and Finance Programme at Chatham House; Dushyant Thakor, Deputy Executive Director at the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA); Jonathan McClory, nation branding specialist and Research Associate at Hertford College, University of Oxford.

The forum will also feature will hear from renowned businessmen such as Mohamed Al Abbar, Founder of Emaar Properties; Mohammed Al Barwani, Chairman of MB Holding Group; Mohammed Mahfoodh al Ardhi, Chairman of the Muscat Stock Exchange and Executive Chairman of Investcorp; Hilmi

Panigoro, President Director at MedcoEnergi; Yusuff Ali, Founder of LuLu Group.

