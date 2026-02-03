Bahrain - The value of non-oil exports of national origin increased by five per cent to BD1,047 million in the fourth quarter last year in comparison with BD1,002m for same quarter in 2024.

The top 10 countries accounted for 70pc of the total export value. Saudi Arabia ranked first among countries for the non-oil exports (national origin) with BD256m (24pc), followed by the UAE with BD99m (9.5pc) and the US with BD91m (8.7pc) respectively.

Unwrought aluminium alloys recorded as the top products exported in Q4 2025 with BD306m (29pc), followed by agglomerated iron ores and concentrates alloyed with a value of BD137m (13pc) and aluminium wire not alloyed with BD63m (6pc).

The details were revealed in the Information and eGovernment Authority’s (iGA) fourth quarter (Q4 2025) foreign trade report, which encompasses data on trade balance, imports, national origin exports and re-exports.

The value of non-oil imports increased by 9pc, reaching BD1,628m in Q4 2025 in comparison with BD1,491m for the same quarter in 2024.

The top 10 countries for imports recorded 70pc of the total value of imports. China ranked first for imports to Bahrain, with a total of BD250m (15pc), followed by the UAE with BD171m (11pc) and France with BD107m (7pc).

Non-agglomerated iron ores and concentrates recorded as the top product imported to Bahrain with a total value of BD148m (9pc), followed by other aluminium oxide with BD94m (6pc) and gold ingots being the third with BD74m (5pc).

The total value of non-oil re-exports increased by 7pc to reach BD226m during Q4 2025, compared with BD212m for same quarter in 2024.

The top 10 countries in re-exports accounted for 83pc of the re-exported value. The UAE ranked first with BD90m (40pc) followed by Saudi Arabia with BD47m (21pc) and Hong Kong with BD13m (6pc).

As per the report, four-wheel drive was the top product re-exported from Bahrain with a value of BD26m (12pc), followed by gold ingots with BD24m (11pc), and wristwatches precious metal came third with BD14m (6pc).

As for the trade balance, which represents the difference between exports and imports, the deficit recorded BD355m in Q4 2025 compared with a deficit of BD277m in Q4 2024.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).