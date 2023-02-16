The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday announced that it has received 62,700 vaccines for the SAT2 foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

According to the Agriculture Ministry’s spokesperson Lawrence Majali, 52,625 cattle have been vaccinated as of February 14.

“A ministerial committee is in the process of conducting damage control in order to compensate farmers whose cattle have been infected,” Majali said.

A ministry statement sent to The Jordan Times stated that all cattle in a 10-15km radius from the infected properties have been vaccinated.

Furthermore, 13,570 vaccines have been distributed to Agriculture Directorates across the Kingdom in accordance with the number of cattle in each governorate, the statement added.

The number of cattle and calve deaths reached 760 as of February 14, the ministry statement added.

The statement pointed out that the vaccination of cattle is expected to be completed by the end of the current week. Measures are expected to be eased, with cattle relocation within governorates to be allowed soon.

Amid the current situation, all livestock markets and the Greater Amman Municipality’s slaughterhouse have been shut down.

The ministry previously announced that it has taken biosecurity measures into account, following particular protocols including the use of disinfectants.

Meanwhile, President of Al Dhuleil Dairy Cattle Association Ali Ghabayen told The Jordan Times that “there is a lack of coordination, and compensating owners of the affected farms will take a long time”, adding that as of Wednesday, losses as a result of FMD have exceeded JD5 million.

