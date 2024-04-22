JAZAN - This shipment, facilitated by the Cooperative Society for Agricultural Marketing (Alrowia), marks the beginning of a significant export agreement with Jordan, focusing on distributing Jazan's renowned mangoes, papayas, and watermelons.



Alrowia collaborates with the Jazan Development and Investment Company (JAZADCO) to ensure that the mangoes are processed, cleaned, and packaged to meet international standards.



This partnership is set to boost the local agriculture sector by planning to send over 30 shipments, each consisting of 24 tons of mangoes, to various markets both within Saudi Arabia and in neighboring countries.



It will also support local farmers and expand the reach of Jazan's agricultural products.

