Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin), St. Paul's College, Tai Po Old Market Public School Crowned Champions with St. Paul's Convent School Named Most Active Participant

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2025-26 concludes, as Samsung and the next generation unite to forge a brighter, tech-powered future.

Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited, aims for the competition to shape future technology leaders and drive new vitality and innovation in Hong Kong’s tech sectors.

Tertiary Category

Champion

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin) 1st Runner-up

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin) 2nd Runner-up

Youth College (Kowloon Bay) Merit Award (3 teams)

The University of Hong Kong

Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin)

Hong Kong Baptist University Secondary Category

Champion

St. Paul's College 1st Runner-up

St. Stephen's Girls' College 2nd Runner-up

ESF Island School Merit Award (3 teams)

Fung Kai No.1 Secondary School

Christian Alliance SW Chan Memorial College

Diocesan Girls' School Primary Category

Champion

Tai Po Old Market Public School 1st Runner-up

Ying Wa Primary School 2nd Runner-up

Cumberland Presbyterian Church Yao Dao Primary School Merit Award (3 teams)

Yaumati Catholic Primary School (Hoi Wang Road)

Marymount Primary School

TWGHs Tsoi Wing Sing Primary School The Most Active Participating School Award

St. Paul's Convent School

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Samsung 'Solve for Tomorrow,' a global inter-school technology competition operating in 68 countries, has been held in Hong Kong since 2013, empowering youth to address social and global challenges through innovation. This year, two core themes guided participants: Topic 1: Environmental Sustainability via Technology — Create sustainable solutions to protect our planet via AI, and Topic 2: Social Change through Sport & Tech: For Better Futures — Harness the power of AI technology and sports to open new opportunities. Both themes rigorously challenged students to innovate beyond traditional boundaries, leveraging AI and cutting-edge technologies to develop creative, practical solutions to complex societal issues and actively shape a better future.Running from September 2025 to March 2026, the competition, co-organized by AiTLE and fully backed by the HKSAR Education Bureau's 'Business-School Partnership Programme' and Hong Kong Education City, attracted over 250 teams from 100 tertiary, secondary and primary schools. Each team demonstrated unique technological approaches to tackle pressing social issues.Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited, stated: 'Samsung has always believed technology is not merely a tool for changing lives, but a vital force driving social progress. 'Solve for Tomorrow' empowers young people to leverage creative thinking and technology to address real-world needs and challenges. It's more than a competition; it's a journey of innovative exploration that nurtures and empowers the younger generation. The widespread adoption of AI, in particular, presents unprecedented opportunities for innovation. This year, we were delighted to see students actively using AI and diverse technological solutions across the community, environment, sports, and sustainability, submitting outstanding, inspiring, and practical work. This truly demonstrates the remarkable creativity, keen observation, and effective problem-solving skills of Hong Kong's youth."She also hopes the competition will encourage more students to step out of their comfort zones: "Beyond stimulating creativity and developing innovative solutions, we aim to cultivate critical skills: problem-solving, critical thinking, teamwork, and communication. This equips students to navigate the challenges of our rapidly evolving intelligent era confidently. We believe this competition will discover and cultivate the next generation of innovation and technology talent, contributing significantly to both Hong Kong's and global innovation.Samsung Solve for Tomorrow extends beyond monetary rewards, actively aligning with the Education Bureau's 'Business-School Partnership Programme' to provide invaluable hands-on experience. Tertiary champions secure corporate internships, while secondary champions and first runners-up gain critical work experience, preparing them for future careers. The competition ignites students' passion for technology and STEM, building a robust foundation for their innovation journeys and continually inspiring alumni to pursue pioneering solutions.After the initial judging round, 95 outstanding projects advanced. They then refined their innovative solutions in Design Thinking workshops and through expert guidance. The judging panel then selected the nine finalists—the top three teams from each category, who will present their detailed project concepts and results, vying for the ultimate recognition.Tertiary Category Champion "AquaPulse" - Developed by the Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Shatin), AquaPulse is an AI coastal protection system powered by continuous 24/7 tidal and solar energy with integrated storage. It reliably detects abnormalities such as falling into the sea, even at night or in adverse weather, using millimeter-wave radar and AI vision. Upon detection, it instantly notifies rescue teams via lamppost positioning, significantly shortening response times. AquaPulse also monitors environmental data, aiming to create safer, more sustainable waterfronts for Hong Kong.Secondary Category Champion "Plastine" - Developed by St. Paul's College, Plastine is a solar-powered microplastic removal system for freshwater environments. It utilizes advanced electrocoagulation with aluminum electrodes to aggregate microplastics for efficient filtration and collection. Combining IoT sensors and AI algorithms, Plastine intelligently identifies optimal deployment locations. Focused on Hong Kong's microplastic-rich rivers, it purifies water, safeguards public health, and restores aquatic ecosystems.Primary Category Champion "Yoga 24 Go!" Wellness Exercise App - Developed by Tai Po Old Market Public School, "Yoga 24 Go!" is an innovative wellness application. It intelligently integrates the health wisdom of Traditional Chinese Medicine's 24 solar terms with the body's 12 meridians. Guiding users through specific yoga poses for each solar term, the app promotes "seasonal wellness" by targeting health goals such as nourishing the liver in spring, the heart in summer, the lungs in autumn, and the kidneys in winterHashtag: #Samsung #SolveforTomorrow

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About Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow is an annual competition that brings together the creativity and passion for new technologies of young people around the world to solve social problems in local communities. In 2013, Samsung introduced this meaningful event to Hong Kong, inspiring tens of thousands of students to develop innovative solutions to address social issues in the City. Samsung is promoting the new educational philosophy of STEM. Besides encouraging Hong Kong students to deepen their knowledge of STEM – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics – Samsung hopes that they can develop empathy and a sense of responsibility and apply their STEM knowledge to contribute to society. Through the competition, Samsung hopes to cultivate tomorrow's thought leaders, equipping them with both technological knowledge and a sense of responsibility as global citizens. To learn more about Samsung Solve for Tomorrow, please visit: https://hkclubs.samsung.com/hk/offer/solvefortomorrow2025/



About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, consistently elevating their performance and innovation to new heights. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com/.



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