Media Startup 'World & New World Journal' Redefines Global Current Affairs with 7-Language Service

- Built a premier knowledge platform for defense, diplomacy, and economics powered by 570+ global scholars and experts.
- Secured high-quality multilingual content through rigorous localized review by native staff in Germany, Mexico, and beyond.
- Proved startup innovation with readers from 148 countries and over 14.3 million cumulative reach on social media.
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - The global current affairs platform 'World & New World Journal' (CEO Myngho Hyun) is gaining rapid traction by driving the democratization of knowledge through multilingual dissemination. Since its inception in 2022, the platform has published approximately 7,000 deep-dive analyses and translated articles as of 2026, solidifying its position as a trusted global knowledge hub.
The core mission of the Journal is the "democratization of knowledge, free from language and cost barriers. "It simultaneously translates expert analyses and official statements from world leaders into seven languages—Korean, English, Arabic, French, German, Russian, and Spanish—and offers them entirely free of charge to a global audience.
To ensure pristine translation quality that goes far beyond basic machine translation, the Journal utilizes a localized editorial system with staff in strategic regions like Germany and Mexico to preserve cultural context and precise geopolitical terminology. Furthermore, its signature 'VIP Speech' section allows readers to easily access the policy priorities of world leaders in multiple languages.
Driven by this innovative service model and an agile startup mindset, the World & New World Journal has achieved remarkable global visibility in a short period. To date, it has attracted readers from 148 countries, maintaining 25,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU) and 75,000 page views. Its cumulative reach across various social media platforms has surpassed 14.3 million, proving its steep growth trajectory.
"Our mission is to combine the academic rigor of a scholarly journal with the actionable insights of a top-tier think tank to provide a balanced perspective on critical global issues," said Myungho Hyun, Founder & CEO of World & New World Journal. "Moving beyond the constraints of traditional media, we will continue our innovative experiments and global expansion to ensure readers worldwide can access premium international affairs analysis without language or financial barriers."
All articles and multilingual services of the World & New World Journal can be accessed free of charge on the official website (https://worldandnewworld.com) and its official social media channels.
Hashtag: #WANWJ
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
World & New World Journal