Minister of Public Works and Housing Yahya Kisbi voiced Jordan's commitment to submitting the New Urban Agenda reporting.

Addressing the High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly to Assess Implementation of the New Urban Agenda in the United Nations, New York, on Thursday, Kisbi said the Jordanian government is committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals until 2030, the Paris Climate Agreement, and the New Urban Agenda.

The minister said these together constituted basic references for the Kingdom's positions towards sustainable urban prosperity, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that the Kingdom has put Jordan Vision 2025 on its priority to develop the social protection system with the aim of alleviating the suffering of the lowest-income people, as the Jordanian government launched the "Social Protection Strategy" (2015-2025), which included empowering citizens and improving their living standards, according to Petra.

