The Ministry of Social Development has been actively providing urgent assistance to approximately 2,487 underprivileged families, while nearly 94,300 needy families are receiving subsidies from Royal deeds, Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 15th session of the Government Communication Forum, Bani Mustafa highlighted that the Social Development Ministry is responsible for the national social protection strategy, which serves as an umbrella for all societal services.

The minister also pointed out that the latest version of the strategy is set to be launched before the end of September this year, adding that the ministry’s in-kind and cash assistance programs benefited over 158,000 families in 2023.

She also emphasised that the ministry has been focusing significantly on the legislative front over the past three years, reviewing more than 14 pieces of legislation, with the social development legislation being the most crucial among them.

She also highlighted that the ministry aims to analyse and identify the existing gaps in the social protection system, in addition to developing aftercare services for orphans, children without families, and other beneficiary groups.

Bani Mustafa also said that 30 e-services were launched in 2023, and an additional 27 new e-services are set to be launched in the period following Eid Al Fitr, adding that the ministry has also established two central observation rooms this year, which are connected to all residential social centres, introducing a new form of surveillance.

She also highlighted that the ministry has facilitated the renovation of 80 homes and the establishment of 201 residential units for underprivileged families in 2023.

This year, the ministry plans to renovate 200 houses, Bani Mustafa added.

According to Bani Mustafa, there are currently 6,583 associations registered with the Ministry of Social Development.

