AMMAN — The Independent Elections Commission (IEC) on Thursday announced that the deadline for individuals wishing to run for the Parliamentary elections is July 12.

The IEC set the Parliamentary elections for September 10 (Tuesday).

Individuals working in the following sectors have sixty days to resign to run for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, according to the IEC’s website.

The sectors include ministers, presidents and members of the Upper House, members of the Constitutional Court, judges, local, regional and international organisations employees, Amman mayor, and Greater Amman Municipality board members.

In addition, other sectors include presidents and members of the city and governorate councils, ambassadors, president and board members of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission, senior job holders as stipulated in the Civil Servant Law, and chairmen, members of the boards of any commission or authority, executive directors of public official institutions, and administrative governors in the Ministry of Interior.

On April 24, His Majesty King Abdullah ordered the holding of the elections for the House of Representatives, in accordance with the law.

IEC officials have recently said that the expected number of voters in the upcoming parliamentary will reach 5 million.

Officials have also said that the IEC will work to facilitate polling stations with equipment that would suit people with physical disabilities to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.d of commissioners and staff to work to ensure the success of the electoral process, calling for zero tolerance of any violations.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

