AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali, on Sunday conducted an inspection tour of the main Civil and Military Service Consumer Corporations’ markets in the Ain Ghazal and Tareq areas.

The visit aimed to ensure the availability and affordability of essential goods for citizens, particularly during the high-demand period of Ramadan, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawnehemphasised the Kingdom’s readiness to meet increased demand, assuring that the strategic stock of essential goods is secure and sufficient for extended periods as a result of the government’s proactive measures to maintain a steady flow of goods and commodities.

The prime minister also highlighted a Cabinet decision to allocate JD3 million to the Civil and Military Service Consumer Corporations to mitigate inflationary effects and stabilise the prices of essential goods during Ramadan and beyond.

During the tour, Khasawneh engaged with citizens, soliciting their feedback on the availability and pricing of goods. He also took the opportunity to extend his best wishes for the holy month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid al Fitr.

Khasawnehalso received briefings from Director General of the Civil Service Consumer Corporation Salman Qudah and Director General of the Military Consumer Corporation Col. Mohammed Hadid, who confirmed the availability of a wide variety of goods in sufficient quantities and at competitive prices across all branches throughout the Kingdom.

