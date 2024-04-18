Coffee that Cares: 7CAFÉ Marks Earth Day With the New Limited-Edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee and Enjoy Bring Your Own Cup Buy One Get One Free Offer on All 7CAFÉ Drinks

7CAFÉ is one of 7-Eleven's own brands. Available at over 700 stores, 7CAFÉ enables customers to enjoy freshly brewed coffee on the go that is quick, convenient, good quality and affordable. Its unique blend comprises of premium 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from Bali and Sumatra in Indonesia, Brazil, and Honduras. The beans are freshly roasted locally in Hong Kong to preserve their characteristic flavour. The select blend with its sweet, slightly nutty aroma is specially made for and totally exclusive to 7-Eleven. You can find the addresses of 7CAFÉ locations on this webpage: https://www.7-eleven.com.hk/zh/store

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.