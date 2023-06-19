President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today met with George Vella, President of Malta, who is on an official visit to the UAE.

At the start of the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Vella and his accompanying delegation. He expressed the hope that this visit would lead to further development and growth in bilateral relations.

His Highness and President Vella discussed enhancing cooperation and leveraging opportunities to enhance their relations, particularly in the areas of investment, trade, renewable energy, food security, environment, and innovation, as well as other fields that drive sustainable development in both countries.

The two leaders also reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments, stressing the keenness of the two countries, through their membership of the UN Security Council, to work together to support peace, stability and cooperation across the world, in addition to strengthening international collective action in facing global challenges.

The meeting touched on the COP28 climate conference, which will be hosted by the UAE later this year, in light of the joint coordination between the two countries in the UN Security Council on strengthening the international response to the threat of climate change.

His Highness expressed the UAE's commitment to enhancing sustainable partnerships and exchanging expertise with other countries across various domains, with the aim of collectively achieving shared development objectives.

The UAE President further said that relations between the UAE and Malta are growing steadily, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. He confirmed that the UAE is keen to develop its cooperation with Malta in various areas, especially industry, energy, the digital economy, green economy, food security, and others that benefit the development and prosperity of the two countries. His Highness noted that the UAE is a key trading partner of Malta among the GCC states.

The President of Malta said that over the past decades there had been a shared interest in enhancing bilateral relations to enhance the mutual interests of both countries. He expressed his country's keenness to increase trade and open new areas of cooperation, especially in future economic sectors.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces.

The meeting was also attended by the delegation accompanying the Malta President, which included Dr. Ian Borg, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade; Maria Camilleri Calleja, Ambassador of Malta to the UAE; and a number of senior officials.