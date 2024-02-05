President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to review the longstanding ties between the two nations.

The meeting, which took place at Basman Palace in Amman, explored new opportunities for collaboration aimed at supporting the development goals of both countries, especially in the fields of the economy, investment, food security, renewable energy and sustainability.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and His Majesty King Abdullah also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a particular focus on the Middle East and the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

The two leaders emphasised the need to intensify efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and provide full protection for civilians in accordance with international law. They also reiterated the importance of urgently addressing the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and supporting the role played by international humanitarian organisations.

His Highness and His Majesty highlighted the importance of establishing a clear political path towards a just and comprehensive peace, rooted in the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all. They also stressed the need for diplomacy and dialogue to prevent the spread of conflict in the wider region.

The two leaders stated their ongoing commitment to bolstering collective Arab efforts towards regional stability, a stance underpinned by both countries' longstanding policy of promoting peaceful coexistence and cooperation to achieve development and prosperity for all.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein hosted a lunch in honour of the visit, before accompanying His Highness and the accompanying UAE delegation to the airport for their departure from Jordan.