ABU DHABI - The Technology Transformation Programme launched by the UAE is the start of a new decade of industrial development based on advanced technologies.

Related technological transformation initiatives include the Fourth Industrial Revolution Index, Industrial Empowerment Centres, Advanced Technology Incentives, Future Plant Award, and Experimental Ecosystem for Testing Advanced Technology.

The UAE has realised the importance of digital transformation and is looking forward to an industrial future based on technology, to ensure its sustainability, empowerment and competitiveness and enable it to become one of the most advanced countries in this area.

The UAE has established the foundations of research and development, according to the highest international standards, to enhance its stature as a leading global hub for future industries and one of the most influential countries in science and technology.

The UAE aims to enhance its international stature in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and is working to create a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications.

Since the launch of the strategy of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the ministry has focussed on further utilising advanced technologies in the industrial sector, especially in priority industries.

The strategy includes over 16 initiatives and projects aimed at achieving four key objectives, which are creating an attractive business environment for local and international investors in the industrial sector; supporting the growth of national industries and increasing their competitiveness; supporting innovation and adopting advanced technologies in industrial systems and solutions, and enhancing the country’s position as a global destination for leaders of future industries.

The ministry is implementing the vision of the UAE’s leadership to utilise advanced technologies in achieving sustainable economic growth and supporting strategic industries, which will drive the national economy and increase GDP.

Under this framework, the ministry supports the diversification of the national economy by increasing the efficiency of the industrial sector and engaging in new future industries, as well as attracting foreign direct investments (FDI) and high-tech industries.

As part of the Projects of the 50, the ministry launched the Industry 4.0 programme for the first time in the region to support manufacturers in adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to increase their productivity, competitiveness and operational efficiency. Under this framework, the ministry launched the Smart Industry Readiness Index, with the UAE being the first country to adopt this indicator, which the World Economic Forum approved.

The ministry also launched the “Champions 4.0 Network", which enables national and international companies to present their successful uses of the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in industry, as well as relevant best practices and ways of encouraging emerging companies and small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt them.

The ministry is keen to prepare future sectors to lead the nation in the future of the industry, highlighting the country’s readiness to become a global centre for leading future industries. In 2021, several key initiatives and projects aimed at adopting advanced technologies and encouraging industrial innovation were launched.

The National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme was also launched as part of the Projects of the 50, to support the growth of national industries and increase their competitiveness.

In line with the strategy of the Emirates Development Bank, a competitive financing initiative for priority sectors was launched at an estimated cost of AED10 billion over the next five years. Of this amount, AED5 billion will finance transformation processes for utilising advanced technologies in the industrial sector, while the other AED5 billion will support Emirati projects in priority sectors.

The ministry developed a policy to govern research and development and to draft transparent and proactive plans for national priorities in science and technology.

The Emirates Research and Development Council was established to maintain the effectiveness of research and development activities and support their national and international integration.