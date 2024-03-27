UAE-based Green Metal Industries will set up a AED367 million ($100 million) special steel recycling and production facility in Kezad, Abu Dhabi.

Towards this, Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group, the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, and Green Metal Industries have signed an agreement.

The plant, the construction of which has already started, is expected to start commercial production in Q1, 2025, and is expected to generate employment opportunities, stimulate economic growth and foster innovation in the region.

Spanning over 116,000 sq m in Kezad Industrial Area (Kezad al Ma’mourah), the facility will primarily source raw materials locally and process them in Abu Dhabi. Hence it will also serve as a catalyst for sustainable development and innovation in the construction industry across the GCC and the wider region.

Advanced recycling technologies

For recycling scrap metal, the plant will be leveraging advanced recycling technologies, playing a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and will leave a positive impact on both the local community and the global effort towards sustainability.

The plant will utilise cutting-edge recycling technologies like meltshop, refining facilities (AOD/VOD/VD), multi-product continuous casting, and a rolling mill, for converting metal scrap into high-quality products for diverse industrial applications, including construction and infrastructure developments.

Mohamed Al Khader Al Ahmed, CEO of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group said: “We are pleased to welcome Green Metal Industries to the Kezad ecosystem. The company’s innovative approach to recycling metal is in line with our aims of creating a sustainable industrial ecosystem within Kezad in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy.

Sustainable steel products

“The manufacturing of high-quality materials such as Austenitic, Ferritic, Duplex, Martensitic grades of Stainless steel, as well as low and high alloy steel grades, locally in Abu Dhabi will support the growing demand for sustainable steel products in the country and the wider region.”

Mohammed M Noor, CEO of Green Metal Industries, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with the establishment of our first production site in Kezad. Our investment reaffirms our commitment to sustainability and innovation. Green Metal Industries is committed to working closely with local stakeholders, government agencies, and the community to ensure the successful implementation of the project. "

