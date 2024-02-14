DUBAI - Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), has reiterated the UAE's position as a leader in global initiatives to accelerate sustainable development.

He highlighted the Fund's exceptional achievements as a tangible reflection of the forward-thinking vision of the UAE's leadership, dedicated to shaping a prosperous future for people worldwide.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the World Governments Summit (WGS), Al Suwaidi underscored the need for a unified commitment from local and international stakeholders to achieve sustainable development goals.

He also stressed the importance of concerted efforts to mobilise adequate financial resources to tackle the pressing economic, social, and environmental challenges faced by governments in developing nations.

Highlighting the role of ADFD, he noted that since its inception nearly five decades ago, the Fund has been instrumental in supporting the global community in achieving sustainable development objectives. By financing development projects that have benefited 104 countries across various continents, the Fund has allocated over AED180 billion in financing and investments, significantly impacting the lives of millions worldwide.

Al Suwaidi further highlighted the pivotal role of WGS in envisioning the future of development endeavours, emphasising its function as a catalyst for governments to embrace positive transformations and pave the way for a better future for generations to come.

The summit, he said, serves as a prominent global platform facilitating the exchange of experiences, knowledge, and the utilisation of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to foster more prosperous and sustainable societies.

Addressing the future of development work amidst successive technological advancements, he emphasised the importance of development institutions harnessing modern technologies in their programme and projects. This strategic utilisation of technological advancements and innovative solutions is crucial in enhancing various processes and stimulating sustainable economic growth, thereby contributing to developing priority sectors for communities in developing countries.