The Scottish Government and the Government of the UAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will see the two governments fostering collaboration across clean energy opportunities.

In addition, the MoU will deepen cooperation ties surrounding bilateral trade, collaboration on breakthrough technologies and education and research (involving AI, Quantum and clean technology).

Focusing on five key areas of cooperation, the MOU will strengthen the economic relationship between Scotland and the UAE, further enhancing the government-to-government relationship through increased bilateral engagement, collaboration across clean energy opportunities, as well as cooperation on new breakthrough technologies such as AI, while promoting increased educational links between the two countries.

The wide-ranging MoU was announced at a special ceremony that took place at the Ministry of Economy in Dubai.

Neil Gray, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy and Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, were in attendance to sign the MoU on behalf of their respective governments.

This MOU cements an existing framework based on a Scotland – UAE task force that was formed in early 2023 and builds on a strong partnership with the Ministry of Economy.

As the relationship strengthens one of the key outcomes to look forward to in 2024 will be the delivery of a dedicated business forum that brings together businesses from both Scotland and the UAE, in order to drive forward key economic opportunities.

Gray said:“I welcome this progress in further developing Scotland’s relationship with the UAE.

“Collaboration with UAE and other countries to deepen our economic relations, meet our shared green energy goals, and promote a just transition has never been more important.

“I look forward to this agreement helping us deliver a more sustainable and prosperous economy.”

Dr Al Zeyoudi added: "The UAE and Scotland are increasingly like-minded partners, two nations who are leveraging technology, innovation, investment and talent to transform our economies and deliver new chapters of success.

As we pursue a knowledge economy, one capable of embracing the possibilities of the next 50 years, it is important to exchange insights, expertise and experiences with nations on a similar growth trajectory, and establish joint initiatives in the public, private and academic arenas that can further our economic diversification ambitions.

This memorandum signals our intent to deepen our collaboration with Scotland, and build a partnership of long-term benefit."

The agreement was signed during Gray’s visit to the UAE, where he is currently leading a programme of business engagements ahead of the Scotland’s participation in COP28 next month, and further deepens the already well-established ties between Scotland and the UAE.

