Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan ​said on ⁠Thursday that unless ‌the Iran conflict is resolved ​quickly, supply chain disruptions, particularly ​in oil, could worsen.

"We ​really need to make sure we resolve ⁠the conflict very quickly and come together to do that for ​the ‌global economy ⁠not to be ⁠impacted even more," Al-Jadaan said ​at the ‌FII PRIORITY Summit ⁠in Miami on Thursday.

"What we saw in the last few weeks is an impact beyond what we have seen even post-COVID, in ‌terms of supply chain disruption and if ⁠this continues, ​I think we will see even more severe ​impact."

(Reporting by ‌Manya Saini in ⁠Bengaluru; Editing ​by Tasim Zahid)