Muscat – The Food and Water Security Committee of Majlis A’Shura held discussions on Wednesday with specialists from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources and representatives of the Omani Agricultural Association as part of its ongoing study on the development of future agricultural cities and the role of these in strengthening the sultanate’s food security system.

During the discussions, ministry specialists presented key investment opportunities associated with proposed agricultural cities, while also outlining challenges linked to implementing such projects in the context of global scenario and economic changes.

The discussions highlighted the potential role of Najd and Suhar as hubs capable of attracting foreign direct investment, increasing value addition in the agricultural sector and creating quality employment opportunities for Omani youth, in line with national economic diversification goals.

Officials also outlined plans to integrate renewable energy technologies and innovative solutions to ensure the sustainable use of water and financial resources, enhance productivity and enhance the sector’s competitiveness.

Committee members raised a number of questions related to the economic, regulatory and technical aspects of the proposed projects. Discussions focused on the role agricultural cities could play in reinforcing national food security, particularly amid fluctuations in global supply chains.

Members also deliberated on methods to measure economic value added and indicators to reduce dependence on imports while enhancing levels of domestic self-sufficiency.

Other issues discussed included legal and regulatory frameworks, decision-making mechanisms, infrastructure requirements, land allocation and opportunities for greater private sector participation.

The committee also reviewed criteria for crop prioritisation and the balance between ensuring food security and promoting high-value agricultural products. Participants discussed the use of advanced technologies such as smart agriculture and artificial intelligence to improve productivity and optimise resource efficiency.

In addition, the meeting explored incentives for investors and farmers, agricultural financing and insurance programmes, and the potential role of agricultural cities in supporting small and medium enterprises and creating sustainable employment opportunities for Omani youth.

Discussions with the Omani Agricultural Association addressed the current situation of Omani farmers, the challenges they face and ways to enhance their participation in future agricultural city projects. The association presented its assessment of coordination with farmers, particularly during planning stages, and highlighted opportunities to integrate them into agricultural value chains, including storage, food processing and marketing.