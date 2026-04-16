Suwaiq – Six agricultural investment opportunities covering about 53 acres have been launched in North Batinah through the Tatweer platform, as part of efforts to expand private sector participation in farming and boost local food production.

The opportunities were announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources. The projects focus on cultivating a variety of crops and aim to encourage investors to develop profitable agricultural ventures.

Most of the projects are located in Suwaiq. These include a ten acre project for eggplant cultivation in the Al Qarh area and another ten acre project for cauliflower in Al Shard.

Two opportunities for capsicum cultivation have also been offered in Al Shard and Bidiyah, covering ten acres and three acres respectively. In addition, a ten acre project for potato farming is available in Al Shard.

In Khabourah, a ten acre investment opportunity has been launched for okra cultivation in the Al Majari area, reflecting efforts to diversify crop production in the governorate.

The projects aim to maximise the use of agricultural land and increase local farm output. These also support national efforts to strengthen food supply chains and promote sustainable agricultural investment.

Investors can review project details and submit applications through the Tatweer platform.