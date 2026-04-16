The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) affirmed that the UAE labour market remains stable, ensuring continuity of business operations amid regional developments, which reflects the UAE economy’s strength, diversity, and ability to maintain balance and sustainability under all circumstances.

These results underline the efficacy of fostering partnerships between the government and private sectors in achieving sustainable development, the Ministry added, noting that business continuity in the labour market is reflected in the Wage Protection System (WPS) data, which indicates that private sector establishments continue to pay workers’ wages on time using the system.

MoHRE issued a press statement highlighting these findings, which, it explained, reflect the notable level of compliance among establishments in various economic sectors with their legal obligations. They also demonstrate confidence in the sustainability of economic growth and in the government policies and initiatives issued to ensure business continuity under all circumstances, supported by a sophisticated legislative environment and advanced digital infrastructure that enables flexibility in performing work tasks for private sector workers.

Furthermore, the Ministry affirmed that it continues to monitor wage payments through the WPS – which covers approximately 99% of private sector workers – in collaboration with the UAE Central Bank, in order to ensure establishments’ compliance, noting that compliance rates with the system have not recorded any notable change in light of the current developments.

With regard to operational performance indicators, MoHRE data revealed that work continues at stable rates, with a total of 2.3 million customer transactions completed in March, bringing the total number of transactions completed in the first quarter of 2026 to around 7 million, reflecting uninterrupted continuity of operations.

The Ministry’s communication centres also recorded high levels of engagement, with the Call Centre processing more than 4 million interactions, while 1.5 million consultations were provided in 22 languages through the legal consultation centres, reflecting the level of preparedness across all supporting channels and the uninterrupted and efficient delivery of services.

Collectively, these indicators confirm continued operational performance at high efficiency, with no notable impact on the pace of performance. The Ministry also continues to proactively monitor labour market indicators in coordination with its partners to ensure sustained performance and enhance market readiness.

Regional developments have not affected job stability in the private sector, MoHRE stated, noting that the legislation in force provides flexible work options, including remote work, enabling establishments to adapt to various operating circumstances. Indicators revealed that the majority of private sector establishments continue to operate from their usual workplaces, while some companies opted for flexible work options, remote work, or work-from-abroad arrangements, in accordance with the nature of their respective business, thereby ensuring continuity without impacting productivity.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation commended the strategic partnership between the government and private sectors, which contributes to establishing stable and safe work environments, enhancing sustainable economic growth, and supporting job creation, in line with the UAE’s future vision.

On the same note, a number of UAE companies affirmed their commitment to ensuring no jobs are compromised and salaries are not reduced, stressing that employee stability remains a fundamental priority regardless of challenges.

The private sector continues to perform efficiently and consistently, supported by a flexible work ecosystem and advanced digital infrastructure, ensuring service continuity, rapid response, and accurate operations, in an environment of transparency, which strengthens investor confidence and reaffirms the resilience of the national economy.