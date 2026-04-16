The Ajman Department of Economic Development (Ajman DED) recorded a notable performance in its on-time response rate for consumer protection complaints and incoming reports during the first quarter of 2026, with the response rate reaching 97.2 percent of the total 3,375 requests received, affirming a high level of operational efficiency and capability in handling public complaints and reports.

Performance indicators for Q1 showed that the Department received 3,008 consumer protection complaints and 367 regulatory reports, reflecting the significant level of engagement from customers and their confidence in the Department’s official communication channels.

The Department affirmed its commitment to providing the best channels for delivering integrated services to address customer complaints and reports, underpinned by qualified competencies capable of responding immediately to all incoming cases, thereby enhancing quality of life and community wellbeing.

It noted that this performance embodies the Department’s commitment to adopting best practices in complaints handling, through an integrated operational framework built on digital transformation, swift response, and precise follow-up, contributing to the consolidation of customer trust and the elevation of satisfaction levels.