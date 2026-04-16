Jabal Akhdar – The Three Villages Trail project in the Jabal Akhdar has reached 90% completion and is expected to be finished before the end of 2026, officials said.

The 2.4km trail, valued at RO83,500, links the mountain villages of Al Aqr, Al Ain and Al Sharijah. The project is being implemented by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism in cooperation with the Office of the Wali of Jabal Akhdar and the Jabal Akhdar Municipality.

Authorities say the initiative aims to develop a sustainable ecotourism experience connecting traditional mountain settlements while encouraging visitors to extend their stay in the region. It is also expected to support the local economy by creating employment opportunities and providing new sources of income for residents.

Ahlam bint Hamad Al Qasabi, director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Dakhiliyah, said the trail will provide well-maintained walking paths, scenic viewpoints and seasonal tourism experiences, including rose-picking during the annual flowering season.

Visitors will also be able to explore the terraced farms for which Jabal Akhdar is known and walk through orchards of roses, pomegranates and other crops grown in the mountain villages.

Al Qasabi said the ministry’s role includes organising and developing the project into a safe tourist destination by setting construction standards for mountain trails and supervising implementation to ensure quality.

The work also includes developing tourism infrastructure along the route, installing directional signs and visitor guidance boards, and promoting the destination through marketing initiatives while safeguarding the area’s natural and cultural heritage.

The project involves paving the trail with local stone, starting from Al Aqr village and passing through Al Ain before continuing towards Al Sharijah. It also includes the construction of rest areas, two shaded seating spaces in Al Ain village, viewing points and a protective fence.

The trail passes through several farms for which Jabal Akhdar is known, including roses, pomegranates, walnuts and apricots, as well as aromatic plants such as basil.

Officials said the project will create opportunities for productive families and small and medium enterprises to market local products, including rose-based perfumes, natural oils, soaps and cosmetics, as well as honey, jams and traditional foods.

Visitors will also be able to tour facilities producing natural rose water and purchase handicrafts and locally made gifts associated with Jabal Akhdar.

Authorities said the initiative is part of wider efforts to enhance the economic value of agricultural crops grown in the mountain region and encourage residents to convert old houses into heritage lodges, small museums and cafés, supporting sustainable tourism development in Jabal Akhdar.