According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s event management industry is expected to grow from $2.38 billion in 2024 to $3.45 billion in 2029.

From large-scale events such as MDL Beast, LEAP, Riyadh Season, Red Sea Film Festival & F1, to upcoming international events like Expo 2030 and the World Cup 2034 to the celebration of special occasions, festivals, product launches, conferences and private events, the kingdom offers a vibrant space and is now a hub for world-class events of stature.

The GCC is emerging as a prime growth region for the global MICE industry, with unexpected developments that are likely to shape the sector’s future in the coming years.

The Saudi cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam are emerging as key MICE hotspots with first-rate amenities, giving stiff competition to traditional event hubs in the region like Dubai and Doha.

Industry insiders attribute this boom to a host of factors, starting with the ‘open doors’ policy of the Saudi government, matched with outsize investments in hospitality and travel infrastructure, and the melding of real-world events with technology platforms which have significantly extended reach and engagement.

Riyadh will host the Saudi Event Show 2024, which will see more than 4,500 events, entertainment and MICE professionals come together to connect with their peers, network and interact over two days.

To be held over September 11 and 12 at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah Hotel, Riyadh, the event will feature the latest in MICE sector product offerings, technologies and services, and will see participation from more than 100 exhibitors, including globally recognized industry names from over 30 countries.

The highlight of SES 2024 will be the 30+ immersive free seminars of crucial import to the sector, featuring 60 top global and regional industry captains and thought leaders.

“SES 2024 is the biggest draw in the annual events industry calendar. It offers a unique chance events industry professionals to network, innovate, and shape the future of the industry together. Indeed, we are inviting delegates to not just attend — but to be a part of the story,” said Amar Daginawala, Exhibition Director of Saudi Event Show.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).