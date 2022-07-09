BALI — Saudi Arabia spares no effort to work with the world to enhance global cooperation and enacting initiatives to facilitate growth and inclusive, flexible and sustainable recovery, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan said on Friday.

The minister took part in the G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali.



Prince Faisal praised the Indonesian presidency emblem of "let us recover together to recover stronger" as coming in a much proper time.



“Facing the current international challenges will not protect the world from future crises except by strengthening ways of reducing tensions, activating dialogue and enhancing global governance to become more inclusive and responsive to crises, particularly those related to developing of the economies.”



He confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strenuous endeavor to enhance the joint efforts of the G20 countries aiming at building bridges with regional and international organizations to consolidate the effectiveness of multilateral action.



He extended thanks and appreciation to Indonesia for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation and for its active efforts aiming to enhance global cooperation during its presidency of the G20.



The minister emphasized that Saudi Arabia spares no effort to support the Indonesian presidency of the G20 and work with the group members.

