President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja for the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday for an official visit.

A statement issued on Monday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), explained that upon the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

The statement noted that the Queen serves as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development (UNSGSA).

During his time in the Netherlands, the President will participate in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum, which will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations from both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management, towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

There will also be extensive discussions with Dutch officials on port management operations, for which they have world-renowned expertise.

Following his engagements in the Netherlands, the President will proceed to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting scheduled for April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the World Economic Forum meeting, focusing on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development, President Tinubu and his entourage will utilize the opportunity of gathering over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia to engage in discussions furthering his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

The President will be accompanied by some ministers and other senior government officials.

