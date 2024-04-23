LUXEMBOUG — Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that Saudi Arabia is more optimistic about the stability and security of the countries in the region.

He said that the Kingdom’s vision pushes towards the development, reconstruction and stability of the region and not toward unrest. The minister made the remarks while speaking to Al-Arabiya/Al-Hadath on the sidelines of the first high-level EU-GCC Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation held in Luxembourg.

Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of more aid into the territory amid Israel’s war on Hamas. “An agreement between Hamas and Israel must include those two factors,” he said.

The minister said that it is a positive step that talks are taking shape in the corridors of the European Union to recognize the State of Palestine. “Several countries in the EU have had talks about recognizing the State of Palestine, which is a positive step towards achieving peace in the region. We hope that this step by at least some European countries will eventually be followed by others,” he said.

During the forum, the Gulf and EU ministers and officials discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, and the importance of reaching an immediate ceasefire, delivering more humanitarian and relief aid to the Palestinian people, and resuming the peace process to implement the two-state solution and thereby achieve stability and security in the region.

Their meeting also reviewed the ways to enhance security and strategic cooperation between the Gulf states and the European Union. They agreed to intensify joint diplomatic work to achieve peace, security and sustainable development.

