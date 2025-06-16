Workforce capabilities are the skills, knowledge, attitudes, and actions that empower employees to execute their duties and align with the strategic objectives of the organization. In relation to sustainable economies, workforce capabilities encompass not only technical capabilities but also include soft skills, leadership, innovation, and ecological awareness.

An agile and adaptive workforce is important for stimulating innovation, increased productivity, and global market competitiveness. In Oman, workforce development mitigates the challenges of ensuring that the economic returns from industrialization and foreign direct investments are retained domestically, thus promoting employment opportunities, income, and social development.

STRATEGIC PRIORITIES

1. Improving the Education System and Vocational Training: A strong education system and vocational training offer a solid base for workforce capability enhancement. Oman is improving educational coverage. However, the alignment of educational content with labor market requirements still needs more attention.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET): The TVET has to be comprehensive and aligned with high priority growth areas like energy, logistics, tourism, and information technology. Curricula development through public-private partnerships would enhance compliance with industry expectations.

STEM Education: Focusing on the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) during secondary and higher education levels is fundamental in shaping the career pathways of the youth.

Life-Long Learning: The workforce can stay relevant by encouraging continuous education through various online courses, professional certifications, and programs that provide training while working.

2. Driving Localization and Knowledge Transfer Initiatives: The Oman economy benefits from foreign direct investments and multinational corporations. Nevertheless, maximizing the In-Country Value (ICV) impacts requires local employee training and expatriate skill development.

On-the-Job Training (OJT): Expatriate staff should be required to deliver formalized OJT to Omanis, thereby facilitating skills transfer.

Mentorship Programs: Experienced Omanis can guide youths, catalyzing professional learning and enabling them to take on leadership roles sooner.

Knowledge Management Systems: Ensuring ongoing expertise by documenting the processes, conducting workshops, and sharing internally sustains the institutional memory and expertise.

3. Encouraging Collaboration Between Public and Private Sectors: Partnerships among government agencies, educational institutions, and the private sector are essential to create effective and agile workforce ecosystem.

Sector Councils: The creation of sectoral councils that include industry, education, and policy leaders can strategically advance economic needs.

ICV Scorecards: The implementation of ICV scorecards to measure a company's progress in developing its workforce can promote accountability and stimulate investment in human capital.

National Workforce Development Plans: Integrated skill mapping, labor market forecasting, and planning at the strategic level require skills gap identification and intervention design.

4. Entrepreneurial and Innovation Skills Development: Insolvency cannot occur without one being able to think outside the box and being an entrepreneur; it is an absolute necessity in the modern economy.

Entrepreneurship Education: The creation of self-employment and SMEs can be achieved by including entrepreneurship in primary, secondary, and tertiary education.

Innovation Hubs: Start-up accelerators and incubators can be of great assistance to young Omanis in establishing their own businesses if provided the appropriate resources and support.

Digital Skills: Digital skills such as programming, data analysis, and cybersecurity should be integrated into all educational and vocational training frameworks.

5. Women and Underrepresented Groups Support: An economy is sustainable when it is inclusive. Providing targeted training makes it possible to employ women and marginalized groups which increases social equity as well as workforce diversity.

Gender-Inclusive Policies: To promote female participation in employment, government agencies and companies need to implement policies granting work-from-home options, flexible schedules, and parental leave.

Rural Development Programs: Providing vocational training and employment opportunities in the countryside enables Oman to balance development across all regions.

CASE STUDIES AND BEST PRACTICES

PDO’s National Objectives Program: With the implementation of PDO’s National Objectives Program, Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has been a pioneer in workforce capability development. The initiative aims to create thousands of sustainable jobs for Omanis through collaboration with training providers and private sector companies. The program has led to the employment of thousands of Omanis in oil and gas, logistics, and facilities management sectors.

Duqm Special Economic Zone: The Duqm SEZ is a center for industrial diversification. Construction, logistics, and energy training institutes within the zone collaborate with relevant industries to develop tailored curricula. These initiatives ensure that the economic development translates into benefits for the local population and fully supports the ICV objectives.

National Employment Program (NEP): To address unemployment, the NEP has sought to enhance the skills of job seekers, connect them to private sector jobs, and even encourage them to become self-employed. The NEP utilizes labor market information to design appropriate training courses and improve workforce preparedness.

WORKFORCE INITIATIVES

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

• Omani Employment Rates: Analyzing the Omanisation ratio in target sectors.

• Investment in Training: Spending in training related to workforce development per company.

• Certification and Skill Levels: Measuring the skills gained and certifications earned.

• Employee Retention: Measurement of retention among trained skilled personnel.

ICV SCORECARD IMPROVEMENTS

To make sure that workforce development stays at the top of the agenda, the ICV scorecard could also include:

• Points for the setting up of the training centers

• Bonus for gender inclusivity for trainers and trainees

• Recognized for outstanding performance in knowledge management

CHALLENGES AND RECOMMENDATIONS

• Skills Mismatch: Many graduates do not meet employers' expectations because the programs offered by institutions do not cater to job market demands.

• Perceptions of Certain Occupations: Several segments of the population hold negative stereotypes associated with certain technical or service occupations.

• Limited Engagement From Private Sector: A number of private organizations place an emphasis on immediate cost-saving measures rather than investing in long term workforce training and development.

RECOMMENDATIONS

• Curriculum Changes: Development and implementation of an active feedback loop for employer and industry input will ensure regular updates.

• National Campaigns: Addressing and changing the negative stereotypes associated with various forms of work.

• Employer Engagement Encouragement: Reduction in fiscal obligations for business that spend heavily on training and developing their local workforce.

The project serves to bolster Islamic values by emphasizing the positive attributes of Oman’s workforce as a whole, especially focusing on its resourcefulness, inclusivity, and global adaptability. As Oman looks to position itself alongside the rest of the globe in order to take advantage of emerging trends in green energy, digital transformation, and even artificial intelligence, it’s important for the nation to proactively prepare its citizens for the workforce alongside the challenges and opportunities of the future. Ongoing investment in the country’s human resources will be vital for the establishment of a resilient economy, something that needs to be guided by Oman’s ambitions of ICV and Vision 2040.

Enhancing workforce capabilities is vital for Oman—not just as an economic necessity, but as an imperative for the nation. With effective policies, crucial alliances, and investment in strategic human capital, it becomes possible for the Sultanate to position its people as active participants in development rather than passive onlookers. The In-Country Value framework offers a reliable starting point for the country’s transformation journey—supporting the ideal that economic growth should result in tangible value for Oman and its citizens. As Oman progresses toward Vision 2040, workforce empowerment will remain critical in the attainment of a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future.

