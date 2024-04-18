AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Wednesday met Saudi Shura Council Speaker Abdullah Al Sheikh, with the discussions centred around the deep-rooted ties between the two Kingdoms, as well as means to expand cooperation across various sectors.

The meeting also discussed the latest regional developments, mainly the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip, with Khasawneh reiterating Jordan's call for an end the Israeli aggression and the establishment of a mechanism for the consistent delivery of humanitarian aid and civilian protection.

Khasawneh also underscored the importance of transitioning towards a political horizon that paves the way for a fair and comprehensive peace that guarantees the establihsment of an independent Palestinian state on the pre- 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and relevant international resolutions.

Addressing Jordan’s position on the recent escalation between Iran and Israel, the prime minister affirmed the kingdom’s commitment to preserving its security and stability, commending Saudi Arabia’s supportive stance towards Jordan and regional issues, primarily the Palestinian cause.

The meeting also highlighted the ongoing coordination between the two countries at all levels to formulate efforts and positions that contribute to a lasting and comprehensive solution in order to safeguard legitimate Palestinian rights and ensure security and stability.

Khasawneh also hailed the level of parliamentary cooperation between the two kingdoms, which bolsters relations and propels them towards broader horizons serving the mutual interests of both nations, emphasising the need to enhance cooperation in the investment field, particularly given the shared foundation for investment ventures through the Saudi-Jordanian Investment Fund.

Khasawneh also spotlighted Jordan’s progress and efforts in enhancing the investment climate to bolster the private sector, promote existing investments, and attract new investments.

Al Sheikh also emphasised the commitment to strengthen bilateral relations and expressed the council’s keen interest in augmenting parliamentary cooperation with Jordan.

Also on Wednesday, Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Al Sheikh and the accompanying delegation with discussions revolved around strengthening the Jordanian-Saudi relations in various political, economic, and investment fields to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

The discussions also focused on the mutual commitment to enhance parliamentary relations and encouraged active exchanges between the chambers’ committees to share expertise on various issues across all sectors and fields.

