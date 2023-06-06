Riyadh: The Saudi Export Development Authority (Saudi Exports) and the Egyptian Export Development Authority of the Ministry of Trade and Industry have signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of enhancing non-oil exports and developing an overall framework for common work and activities with a view to achieving mutual benefit and strengthening the institutional capacity of the two sides.



The agreement was signed by CEO of Saudi Exports Eng. Abdulrahman Althukair and Egyptian Minister Plenipotentiary Trade and Head of the Commercial Representation Authority Yahya Al Wathiq Billah on the sidelines of the Saudi minister’s official visit to Egypt.



Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Export Development Authority Bandar Alkhorayef and Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir attended the signing ceremony.