RIYADH — The Riyadh's strategy aims to raise Saudi Arabia' capital's ranking from the 40th level to reach among the top 10 cities' economies globally, Mayor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf said.



Prince Faisal, during the 19th General Conference of the Arab Towns Organization hosted by the Riyadh Municipality, said that the Riyadh's strategy, which will be launched soon, revolves around strengthening the role of Riyadh as a main engine for development.



Riyadh’s strategy also aims to bring together population's, minds and talents, through which it attracts capital, enabling its children and future generations to build its aspired future.



The strategy seeks to raise Riyadh's population from 7.5 million at the present time to between 15 and 20 million in 2030, Prince Faisal stressed.



He noted that it also contributes in making the Kingdom's capital to be one of the highest cities in the levels of tourism, and quality of life services.



Prince Faisal said that the balanced construction of the city and its residents to achieve integration between economic, social and environmental goals is one of the very important pillars.



Prince Faisal stressed the necessity of believing in the importance of working according to the flexible city methodology, which reflects the ability of cities to adapt to all changes.



Working according to the flexible city methodology will help in dealing proactively with developments, as well as in urban decision-making, he said.



This is in addition to directing development plans in a more effective, efficient and accurate manner, he added.



