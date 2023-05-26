Doha: President of Zanzibar H E Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi yesterday received Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti. President Mwinyi is currently visiting Qatar to attend the 3rd edition of Qatar Economic Forum.

Aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of transportation, and ways to further enhance them were discussed during the meeting, in addition to several matters of common interest. Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti also met with Chairman and Managing Director of Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority Admiral Osama Rabie, in the Ministry’s offices yesterday.

The two officials discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of harbors and maritime transportation, and ways to further develop them. Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the State of Qatar H E Amr Kamal El Din El Sherbiny attended the meeting.

