Qatar asserted that its National Vision 2030 for development aims to establish an effective social protection system that primarily safeguards citizens' rights, enhances their engagement in developing the community, achieving its renaissance, and securing a decent standard of living that ensures dignity and health for all.

This came in a statement delivered Saturday by Third Secretary of Qatar's permanent delegation in Geneva Abdulaziz Mohamed al-Mansoori during the second part of the Annual Full-Day Discussion on the Human Rights of Women-Panel 2: Social Protection: Women's Participation and Leadership within the framework of the 53rd Session of the Human Rights Council.

Al-Mansoori pointed out that the social protection system - guaranteed to all citizens in Qatar - comprises social security services which are carried out by the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF), employment services for social security beneficiaries, as well as professional services provided by Qatar Social Work.

He noted the special interest given to Qatari women within the framework of this system, pointing out that the Social Security Law of 1995, along with other decisions and laws stipulated clear rights of women in the retirement and pension system, housing services and others.

Al-Mansoori stressed that Qatar has devoted attention to promoting the opportunities of full access to good education and its continuity in the context of popular engagement of Qatari women in the civil service, labour market and leading positions, pointing out that the country provided training opportunities to bolster and build capacities.

He said that Qatar has appointed three female ministers, namely Minister of Public Health, Minister of Education and Higher Education and Minister of Social Development and Family, in addition to electing a Qatari woman in the position of Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council.

He added that Qatari women hold senior diplomatic positions in Qatar's missions abroad, in addition to holding memberships of many UN committees and committees operating in human rights field.

