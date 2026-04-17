DOHA: Light rain has been observed over some areas of the country, the Department of Meteorology said in its latest weather update, while earlier warning of strong winds and high seas offshore on Friday.

In its daily report, the department said inshore conditions until 6pm will be relatively hot during the day and partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain in places. Offshore, the weather will see scattered clouds becoming partly cloudy at times, also with a chance of light rain.

Winds inshore will be mainly northwesterly at 5–15 knots, while offshore winds will be westerly to northwesterly at 5–15 knots, with gusts reaching up to 22 knots at first.

Sea conditions inshore will range between 1 and 3 feet. Offshore seas will range from 2 to 4 feet, rising to as high as 7 feet early in the day. A marine warning remains in effect until noon due to elevated wave heights.

Visibility, both inshore and offshore, will range between 5 and 9km. The highest expected temperature in Doha is 33°C.

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