Qatar - Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, met with Financial Secretary of Hong Kong Paul Chan Mo-po, on the sidelines of his participation at the Asian Financial Forum 2024.

During their meeting, Minister and Chan discussed the countries’ bilateral relations, with a focus on investment, finance, and the economy, in addition to other topics of mutual interest.

Minister of Finance also met separately with Chairman of the China International Capital Corporation (CICC) Wu Bo, and Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority Eddie Yue, during the State of Qatar's participation in the 2024 Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong, China.

