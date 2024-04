Romania seeks to attract investment worth 15 billion euros ($15.91 billion) during an official visit to Qatar, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Tuesday.

"Qatar is an important commercial partner for Romania in the Gulf region, and drawing investments worth 15 billion euros will help consolidate our collaboration," Ciolacu said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9427 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)