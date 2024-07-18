DOHA: Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) has announced the opening of the newest outlet of Qatar Postal Services Company (Qatar Post) at the Investor Relations Center in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone, in a move to enhance the services provided to investors and support the growth of their businesses.

The opening of this postal outlet follows the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between QFZ and Qatar Post, emphasizing the importance of establishing strategic partnerships between QFZ and leading national organizations such as Qatar Post, to contribute together to attracting more foreign direct investments. The outlet aims to provide a range of services to companies operating in the free zones and give them easy access to a wide variety of comprehensive postal solutions tailored to meet their needs and thus support the operational efficiency and growth of these businesses.

On the occasion, Director of Investor Relations & Technical Support at QFZ Abdulla Hamad Al Binali said: "The opening of the Qatar Post outlet at the Investor Relations Center in the Business Innovation Park at Ras Bufontas Free Zone is in line with our strategic objective of creating an attractive and motivating environment for investors and companies to seamlessly meet all their operational needs. It will also significantly enhance our ability to provide postal services of the highest international standards, which are essential to the day-to-day operations of companies operating in the free zones and demonstrate our commitment to providing everything that will facilitate business, open up better prospects for growth and expansion, and contribute to the overall economic development of Qatar as a unique investment destination in the region and the world."

Acting Director General of Qatar Post Abdullah Shlash AlHajri said: "We are very pleased to open our new outlet in the Business Innovation Park in Ras Bufontas Free Zone as part of our ongoing efforts to support the business ecosystem in Qatar by providing postal services that meet their specific needs and are highly reliable. Our presence in the free zones will allow us to provide efficient and high-quality postal solutions that facilitate operations and business growth. We look forward to consolidating our partnership with QFZ and unifying our efforts to enhance economic development in line with the third national development strategy 2024-2030, and towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030."

The new Qatar Post outlet will provide many postal services to companies operating in the free zones, including postal correspondence collection, mailbox services, international shipping, Connected (shop and ship services) and other unique postal services and solutions that contribute to increasing the operational efficiency of companies and their connection to the world.

It is worth mentioning that this cooperation between QFZ and Qatar Post is part of the continuous efforts made by the free zones in Qatar to provide an advanced business environment for its investors supported by the latest services, as it provides an integrated platform for companies to facilitate obtaining the necessary permits and certificates to conduct business.