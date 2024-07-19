Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Canary Wharf Group (CWG) have released the first images of architectural plans that display the ambition for the redevelopment of the iconic 8 Canada Square building in Canary Wharf. 8 Canada Square is fully owned by QIA, and CWG is the development partner.

Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), a renowned architectural practice, won a global competition run by QIA and CWG to reimagine the building.

KPF will work with a market-leading team across design, engineering, planning and delivery on one of the world’s largest redevelopment projects. The project is set to begin in 2027, following the expiry of the current HSBC lease.

The images of the 1.1mn sq ft building demonstrate the transformation into a unique destination, which will include best-in-class workspaces, leisure, entertainment, education, and cultural attractions.

The redevelopment will create a unique proposition for businesses within 8 Canada Square, with unparalleled sustainability credentials, excellent transport links and amenities.

Set in the heart of Canary Wharf, the plans will enable a new publicly accessible route between the adjacent Elizabeth line station and Canada Square Park as well as offering the outstanding views across London from Canary Wharf to the public for the first time.

The investment from QIA to transform 8 Canada Square is a flagship example of the sovereign fund’s vision for multi-use real estate of the future, ensuring that the iconic building has world-class ESG credentials and meets the changing requirements of business for the long term.

